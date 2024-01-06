The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7, 0-0 SEC) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Alabama Players to Watch

Mark Sears: 20.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Nelson: 13.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Aaron Estrada: 13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Rylan Griffen: 8.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mohamed Wague: 5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ezra Manjon: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Evan Taylor: 9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 12.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jason Rivera-Torres: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ven-Allen Lubin: 12.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Alabama AVG Alabama Rank 315th 67.8 Points Scored 90.5 4th 213th 72.1 Points Allowed 78.5 329th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 39.1 82nd 184th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.5 33rd 237th 6.9 3pt Made 10.5 11th 339th 10.4 Assists 14.5 118th 56th 10.2 Turnovers 11.6 165th

