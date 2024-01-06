Saturday's SEC slate will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Alabama is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total 10 out of 13 times this season.

Vanderbilt has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.

Commodores games have hit the over four out of 13 times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Alabama is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (fifth-best).

The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have fallen from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +3500, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.