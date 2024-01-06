How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) travel in SEC play versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Kentucky vs Florida (12:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia vs Missouri (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Auburn vs Arkansas (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Commodores allow to opponents.
- In games Alabama shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
- The Commodores are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Crimson Tide sit at 49th.
- The 92.8 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 21.8 more points than the Commodores allow (71).
- Alabama is 8-5 when scoring more than 71 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Alabama fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.
- The Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed in away games (69).
- In home games, Alabama sunk 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (8.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|L 87-74
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 111-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|W 101-56
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|1/6/2024
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/9/2024
|South Carolina
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
