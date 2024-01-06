Saturday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-69 in favor of Alabama, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 86, Vanderbilt 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-16.9)

Alabama (-16.9) Computer Predicted Total: 154.1

Vanderbilt is 5-8-0 against the spread, while Alabama's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Commodores are 4-9-0 and the Crimson Tide are 9-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. Vanderbilt is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests, while Alabama has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Other SEC Predictions

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +221 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.0 points per game. They're putting up 92.8 points per game, first in college basketball, and are allowing 75.8 per outing to rank 287th in college basketball.

Alabama averages 40.2 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 33.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.0 boards per game.

Alabama makes 11.5 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball) at a 39.0% rate (12th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per game its opponents make, at a 31.9% rate.

Alabama and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Crimson Tide commit 11.2 per game (134th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (210th in college basketball).

