Saturday's contest that pits the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) versus the Alabama State Hornets (0-11) at Harrison HPER Complex has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mississippi Valley State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Hornets fell in their most recent game 81-36 against Miami (FL) on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi Valley State 72, Alabama State 64

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

This year, the Hornets are winless versus Division 1 teams.

The Hornets have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (six).

Alabama State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Delta Devils have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama State Leaders

Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.4 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.4 FG% Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG% Dakiyah Sanders: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

3.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Whitney Dunn: 6.7 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

6.7 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40) Che'Mya Carouthers: 4.8 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets put up 46.5 points per game (360th in college basketball) while giving up 90 per contest (360th in college basketball). They have a -478 scoring differential and have been outscored by 43.5 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.