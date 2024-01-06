How to Watch Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will try to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
- TV: YouTube
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alcorn State vs Jackson State (3:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Florida A&M vs Bethune-Cookman (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
Alabama State Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 39.1% from the field, 13.3% lower than the 52.4% the Delta Devils' opponents have shot this season.
- Alabama State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 52.4% from the field.
- The Delta Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 34th.
- The Hornets' 72.9 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 84.8 the Delta Devils allow.
- When it scores more than 84.8 points, Alabama State is 2-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Alabama State is scoring 84.5 points per game, 19.4 more than it is averaging on the road (65.1).
- At home, the Hornets concede 60.8 points per game. Away, they give up 83.9.
- Alabama State drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.9). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.1%) than away (32.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 82-62
|Neville Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 73-70
|Yuengling Center
|1/2/2024
|Johnson (FL)
|W 84-53
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|1/6/2024
|@ Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
|1/8/2024
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|1/11/2024
|Jackson State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.