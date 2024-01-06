Saturday's contest features the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) squaring off at Harrison HPER Complex (on January 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 victory for Alabama State.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Harrison HPER Complex

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 73, Mississippi Valley State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama State (-6.6)

Alabama State (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Mississippi Valley State has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Alabama State is 8-2-0. The Delta Devils have a 4-9-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hornets have a record of 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Mississippi Valley State has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall in the last 10 contests. Alabama State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets are being outscored by 1.2 points per game, with a -15 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (231st in college basketball), and allow 74.1 per contest (259th in college basketball).

Alabama State ranks 35th in the nation at 40.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 more than the 38.5 its opponents average.

Alabama State connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (281st in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 per outing its opponents make, shooting 33.3% from deep.

Alabama State has won the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 10.7 (93rd in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (120th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.