Will Alabama State be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Alabama State's full tournament resume.

How Alabama State ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 142

Alabama State's best wins

Alabama State defeated the No. 195-ranked (according to the RPI) Merrimack Warriors, 66-60 in overtime, on November 25, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Antonio Madlock, in that signature win, delivered a team-leading 16 points with seven rebounds and two assists. CJ Hines also played a part with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

54-51 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on January 6

88-73 over N.C. A&T (No. 315/RPI) on November 24

Alabama State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Alabama State has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hornets are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Alabama State has drawn the 47th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Hornets have two games left versus teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Alabama St's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Alabama State's next game

Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Alabama State Hornets

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Alabama State Hornets Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 8:30 PM ET Location: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas Favorite: Alabama State Hornets -2.5

Alabama State Hornets -2.5 Total: 151.5 points

