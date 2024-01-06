For bracketology insights on Alabama and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on Alabama's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

+3500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +4000

How Alabama ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-0 41 NR 27

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama's best wins

Alabama picked up its best win of the season on November 25 by registering a 99-91 victory over the Oregon Ducks, a top 50 team in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Oregon was Aaron Estrada, who amassed 27 points with five rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

102-80 at home over Indiana State (No. 47/RPI) on November 10

101-56 over Liberty (No. 86/RPI) on December 30

105-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 95/RPI) on November 6

98-67 at home over Mercer (No. 227/RPI) on November 17

78-75 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 239/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Alabama has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 32nd-most in Division I. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.

The Crimson Tide have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Alabama takes on the fifth-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Crimson Tide's upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and one game against teams with worse records than their own.

Bama has 16 games left to play this season, and five of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Alabama's next game

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Alabama games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.