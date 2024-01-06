Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) playing the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11, 0-0 SWAC) at 6:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alabama A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

  • Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jayland Randall: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Omari Peek-Green: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chad Moodie: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAPB Players to Watch

  • Rashad Williams: 19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Joe French: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kylen Milton: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ismael Plet: 5.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Stat Comparison

UAPB Rank UAPB AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank
12th 86.9 Points Scored 69.8 288th
363rd 89.3 Points Allowed 87.8 361st
289th 33.8 Rebounds 34.5 265th
295th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 110th
3rd 11.9 3pt Made 4 359th
37th 16.8 Assists 9.8 348th
268th 12.8 Turnovers 15 351st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.