Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-7) going head to head at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UAPB, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Bulldogs fell in their most recent game 65-59 against Central Arkansas on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 73, Alabama A&M 63
Other SWAC Predictions
- Prairie View A&M vs Grambling
- Alcorn State vs Jackson State
- Florida A&M vs Bethune-Cookman
- Alcorn State vs Jackson State
- Prairie View A&M vs Grambling
- Florida A&M vs Bethune-Cookman
Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs notched their signature win of the season on November 18, when they defeated the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who rank No. 220 in our computer rankings, 62-56.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Alabama A&M 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-56 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 220) on November 18
- 70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 285) on November 29
- 62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 10
- 80-43 over Chicago State (No. 355) on December 18
Alabama A&M Leaders
- Amiah Simmons: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.3 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)
- Alisha Wilson: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 56 FG%
- Darian Burgin: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Kaylah Turner: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Asianae Nicholson: 3.4 PTS, 40 FG%
Alabama A&M Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (posting 60.1 points per game, 273rd in college basketball, while giving up 61.4 per contest, 119th in college basketball) and have a -16 scoring differential.
- The Bulldogs are putting up more points at home (65.4 per game) than away (52.4).
- Alabama A&M gives up 53.2 points per game at home, and 73 away.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.