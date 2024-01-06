Saturday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-7) going head to head at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UAPB, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bulldogs fell in their most recent game 65-59 against Central Arkansas on Friday.

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 73, Alabama A&M 63

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs notched their signature win of the season on November 18, when they defeated the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who rank No. 220 in our computer rankings, 62-56.

Alabama A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 220) on November 18

70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 285) on November 29

62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 10

80-43 over Chicago State (No. 355) on December 18

Alabama A&M Leaders

Amiah Simmons: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.3 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.3 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35) Alisha Wilson: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 56 FG%

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 56 FG% Darian Burgin: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Kaylah Turner: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Asianae Nicholson: 3.4 PTS, 40 FG%

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (posting 60.1 points per game, 273rd in college basketball, while giving up 61.4 per contest, 119th in college basketball) and have a -16 scoring differential.

The Bulldogs are putting up more points at home (65.4 per game) than away (52.4).

Alabama A&M gives up 53.2 points per game at home, and 73 away.

