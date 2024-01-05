White Plains High School is on the road versus Alexandria High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

White Plains vs. Alexandria Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games Today

Pleasant Valley High School at Faith Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Anniston High School