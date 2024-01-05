White Plains High School is on the road versus Alexandria High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

White Plains vs. Alexandria Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Alexandria, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games Today

Pleasant Valley High School at Faith Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Cedar Bluff School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Anniston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.