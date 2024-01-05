Washington County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Washington County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leroy High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Jackson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
