The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will host the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

UConn is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Huskies are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 115th.

The 83.1 points per game the Huskies average are 11.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).

UConn is 11-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 81st.

The Bulldogs' 82.2 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Butler is 8-1 when giving up fewer than 83.1 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

The Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game last season at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.8).

In terms of three-pointers, UConn performed better when playing at home last season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Butler scored 8.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (61.1).

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).

Beyond the arc, Butler sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul W 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center 1/14/2024 Georgetown - XL Center

Butler Upcoming Schedule