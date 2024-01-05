Tuscaloosa County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hale County High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holt High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
