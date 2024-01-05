Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Young produced 24 points, 11 assists and two steals in a 141-138 win versus the Thunder.

In this article, we look at Young's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.2 30.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.7 Assists 11.5 11.3 12.2 PRA -- 42.6 46.2 PR -- 31.3 34 3PM 3.5 3.5 4.5



Trae Young Insights vs. the Pacers

Young has taken 19.9 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 20.0% and 18.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.5 threes per game, or 23.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 124.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers are 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers concede 25.2 assists per contest, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 10.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pacers are the best squad in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 39 38 1 8 5 0 3

