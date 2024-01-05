Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Thomasville High School vs. American Christian Academy Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
American Christian Academy hosts Thomasville High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, January 5.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Thomasville vs. ACA Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games Today
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hale County High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holt High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Clarke County Games Today
Clarke County High School at J. F. Shields High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leroy High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Jackson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.