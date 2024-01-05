We have an exciting high school clash in Lawrence, MA on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), with Central Catholic High School hosting Tewksbury Memorial High School.

Tewksbury vs. Central Cath. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Lawrence, MA

Lawrence, MA Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Essex County Games Today

Winthrop High School at Gloucester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA Conference: Northeastern - Small

Northeastern - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

North Andover High School at Methuen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Methuen, MA

Methuen, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Middlesex County Games Today

Westwood High School at Hopkinton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Large

Tri-Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelmsford High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tyngsborough High School