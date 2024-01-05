Massachusetts Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Tewksbury Memorial High School vs. Central Catholic High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school clash in Lawrence, MA on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), with Central Catholic High School hosting Tewksbury Memorial High School.
Tewksbury vs. Central Cath. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, MA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Essex County Games Today
Winthrop High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- Conference: Northeastern - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Andover High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Methuen, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Middlesex County Games Today
Westwood High School at Hopkinton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hopkinton, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelmsford High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
