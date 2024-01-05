Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Talladega County Central High School vs. Winterboro High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In 1A action on Friday, January 5, Winterboro High School will host Talladega County Central High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Talladega vs. Winterboro Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Alpine, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
