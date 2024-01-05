Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Talladega County, Alabama today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Anniston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega County Central High School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Childersburg, AL

Childersburg, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at BB Comer High School