Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Sylvania High School vs. Geraldine High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There is a matchup between 3A teams in Geraldine, AL on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 6:30 PM CT), with Geraldine High School hosting Sylvania High School.
Sylvania vs. Geraldine Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games Today
Sardis High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Crossville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Head High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
