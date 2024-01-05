On Friday, January 5, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Appalachian High School will meet Southeastern High School in Oneonta, AL.

Southeastern vs. Appalachian Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games Today

Hayden High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School