Shelby County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Shelby County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calera High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.