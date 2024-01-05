Hatton High School will host Sheffield High School in 2A play on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

Sheffield vs. Hatton Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Town Creek, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lawrence County Games Today

Lawrence County High School at Brewer High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Somerville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Colbert County Games Today

Colbert Heights High School at Colbert County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Leighton, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Florence High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscle Shoals High School at Athens High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Athens, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

