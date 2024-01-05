In 6A play on Friday, January 5, Blount High School will host Saraland High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Saraland vs. Blount Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Eight Mile, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games Today

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Robertsdale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Robertsdale, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Mobile Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Mobile Christian, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Murphy High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Davidson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

T.R. Miller High School at Satsuma High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Satsuma, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Fairhope, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at Vigor High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Prichard, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

B.C. Rain High School at Alma Bryant High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Irvington, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

