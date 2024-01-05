Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Saint Clair County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Victory Christian School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Moody High School