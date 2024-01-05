Saddiq Bey and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will face the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bey, in his last time out, had 10 points and eight rebounds in a 141-138 win over the Thunder.

In this piece we'll break down Bey's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.8 12.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.9 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 20.7 21.8 PR -- 19.4 20.3 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.1



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Pacers

Bey is responsible for attempting 11.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

Bey is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 124.6 points per contest.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.2 assists per game.

Allowing 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the best team in the league.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 31 12 10 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.