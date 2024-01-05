There is a matchup between 5A teams in Lincoln, AL on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 7:00 PM CT), with Lincoln High School hosting Southside-Gadsden High School.

S'side-Gadsden vs. Lincoln Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Lincoln, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games Today

Talladega High School at Anniston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega County Central High School at Winterboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Alpine, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Childersburg, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at BB Comer High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Walnut Grove, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Gaylesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Gaylesville, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Attalla, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Crossville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Crossville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

