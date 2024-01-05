West Point High School will host Russellville High School in 5A action on Friday, January 5 at 6:45 PM CT.

Russellville vs. West Point Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games Today

Ashville High School at Hanceville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Hanceville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cleveland, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hartselle High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

