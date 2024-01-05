Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Russellville High School vs. West Point High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
West Point High School will host Russellville High School in 5A action on Friday, January 5 at 6:45 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russellville vs. West Point Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cullman County Games Today
Ashville High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
