Randolph County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Randolph County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Randolph County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Handley High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lineville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Ranburne High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ranburne, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
