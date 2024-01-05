Friday's contest that pits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) versus the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on January 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-6.2)

Purdue (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Purdue is 10-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Illinois' 6-5-0 ATS record. The Boilermakers are 9-5-0 and the Fighting Illini are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. Purdue is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests, while Illinois has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers' +257 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.4 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 67 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

The 41.1 rebounds per game Purdue averages rank 29th in the nation, and are 10.8 more than the 30.3 its opponents grab per contest.

Purdue knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (17th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per game its opponents make at a 28.1% rate.

The Boilermakers rank 20th in college basketball by averaging 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 83 points per 100 possessions.

Purdue has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.9 (280th in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game (posting 83.9 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and conceding 65.5 per outing, 59th in college basketball) and have a +239 scoring differential.

Illinois wins the rebound battle by 12.5 boards on average. It records 45.2 rebounds per game, first in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.7.

Illinois hits 9 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents.

Illinois has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12 per game (203rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (352nd in college basketball).

