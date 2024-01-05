Faith Christian School hosts Pleasant Valley High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Pleasant Valley vs. Faith Christian Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games Today

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Anniston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

White Plains High School at Alexandria High School