Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Pleasant Home School vs. Red Level High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is a clash between 1A teams in Red Level, AL on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Red Level High School hosting Pleasant Home School.
Pleasant Home vs. Red Level Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Red Level, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Covington County Games Today
Paxton School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florala, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike County High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Opp, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
