Pike County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Pike County, Alabama, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Pike County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pike County High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Opp, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles Henderson High School at Highland Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Highland Home, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
