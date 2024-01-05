Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Notasulga High School vs. Beauregard High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Notasulga High School plays away from home against Beauregard High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, January 5.
Notasulga vs. Beauregard Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lee County Games Today
Beulah High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smiths Station High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Macon County Games Today
Horseshoe Bend High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock County High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
