Notasulga High School plays away from home against Beauregard High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Notasulga vs. Beauregard Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games Today

Beulah High School at Loachapoka High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Opelika High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games Today

Horseshoe Bend High School at Reeltown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Notasulga, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullock County High School at Booker T. Washington High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Tuskegee, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.