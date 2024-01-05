Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the New Brockton High School vs. Daleville High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Daleville High School will host New Brockton High School in 3A action on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Brockton vs. Daleville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Daleville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dale County Games Today
Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Coffee County Games Today
Zion Chapel High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Luverne, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.