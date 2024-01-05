There is a clash between 7A teams in Fairhope, AL on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:30 PM CT), with Fairhope High School hosting Mary G. Montgomery High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery vs. Fairhope Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games Today

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Spanish Fort High School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games Today

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Mobile Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mobile Christian, AL

Mobile Christian, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Murphy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

T.R. Miller High School at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at Vigor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Prichard, AL

Prichard, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Blount High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Eight Mile, AL

Eight Mile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

B.C. Rain High School at Alma Bryant High School