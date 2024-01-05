Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Mary G. Montgomery High School vs. Fairhope High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is a clash between 7A teams in Fairhope, AL on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:30 PM CT), with Fairhope High School hosting Mary G. Montgomery High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery vs. Fairhope Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Baldwin County Games Today
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spanish Fort High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Mobile County Games Today
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Murphy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.R. Miller High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prichard, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eight Mile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
