Montgomery County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Montgomery County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanier High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Lakeside School at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.