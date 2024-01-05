Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Montgomery Academy vs. Trinity Presbyterian School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is a clash between 3A teams in Montgomery, AL on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Trinity Presbyterian School hosting Montgomery Academy.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery Aca. vs. TPS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games Today
Lanier High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Lakeside School at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
