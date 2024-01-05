Middlesex County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Middlesex County, Massachusetts, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tewksbury Memorial High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lawrence, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.