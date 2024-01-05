Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the McGill-Toolen Catholic High School vs. Robertsdale High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
In 6A action on Friday, January 5, Robertsdale High School will host McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at 7:00 PM CT.
McGill-Toolen vs. Robertsdale Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Baldwin County Games Today
Spanish Fort High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Mobile County Games Today
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Murphy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.R. Miller High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prichard, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eight Mile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
