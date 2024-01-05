Mars Hill Bible School is on the road against Shoals Christian School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Mars Hill vs. Shoals Chr. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

Location: Florence, AL

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games Today

Brooks High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 4A

Conference: 4A

Deshler High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at Central High School - Florence

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 4A

Conference: 4A

Lexington High School at Lauderdale County High School