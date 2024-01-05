Marengo County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In Marengo County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Selma High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amelia Love Johnson High School at Sweet Water High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
