Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Maplesville High School vs. Verbena High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
There is a matchup between 1A teams in Verbena, AL on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 5:00 PM CT), with Verbena High School hosting Maplesville High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maplesville vs. Verbena Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.