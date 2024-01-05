Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Mae Jemison High School vs. Bob Jones High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school game -- Bob Jones High School vs. Mae Jemison High School -- in Madison, AL on Friday, January 5, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mae Jemison vs. Bob Jones Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Madison, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games Today
New Hope High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardmore High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grissom High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.