Madison County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Madison County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Hope High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardmore High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mae Jemison High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
