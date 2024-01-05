Macon County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Macon County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notasulga High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horseshoe Bend High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock County High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.