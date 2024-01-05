Lowndes County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lowndes County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lowndes County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Calhoun High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.