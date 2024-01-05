Limestone County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Limestone County, Alabama today? We have the information here.
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ardmore High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscle Shoals High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
