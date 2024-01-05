Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Lexington High School vs. Lauderdale County High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is an exciting high school clash -- Lauderdale County High School vs. Lexington High School -- in Rogersville, AL on Friday, January 5, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.
Lexington vs. Lauderdale Co. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games Today
Brooks High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
